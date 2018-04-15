Norah Blaney (16 July 1893 – 7 December 1983), born Norah Mignon Cordwell, was a music hall performer. She sang the Music Hall song "Oh! Mr Porter", although the song was made famous by Marie Lloyd.

She began a partnership with Gwen Farrar (1899-1944) when they met during World War I; Blaney played the piano and Farrar played the cello. In 1927, she appeared in a short film made in the Phonofilm sound-on-film process, singing "How About Me?" and "He's Funny That Way".

In her later career, Blaney appeared in a number of films and television programmes from 1956 to 1981, including Who Done It? (1956) and the soap opera Crossroads. Blaney died in 1983 at the age of 90.