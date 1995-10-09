Eighteen VisionsFormed October 1995
Eighteen Visions
1995-10
Eighteen Visions Biography (Wikipedia)
Eighteen Visions is an American metalcore band from Orange County, California, United States, formed in October 1995. The band broke up in April 2007, less than a year after their major label debut was released through Epic and Trustkill Records. After over a decade of absence, the band reformed in 2017. They announced their sixth album, "XVIII", would be released via their new label home at Rise Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
