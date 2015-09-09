SienekeBorn 1 April 1992
Sieneke
Sieneke
Sieneke (born Sieneke Peeters, Nijmegen, 1 April 1992) is a Dutch singer. She performed the Dutch entry at the Eurovision Song Contest 2010 semi-final.
Sieneke released an album with six covers of songs from the 1980s, called It's my dream, in 2007. Besides her singing career, she is a trained hairstylist.
