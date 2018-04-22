OskidoDJ/producer Oscar Mdlongwa. Born 1967
Oskido
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26c9c5a0-ecae-4bdc-b5b4-18eba5a98bfb
Oskido Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Bonginkosi Mdlongwa, popularly known by his stage name– Oskido, is a South African recording artist, DJ, record producer and businessman. He is one of the pioneering artists to popularise the Kwaito genre of music outside the townships of South Africa thus making him to be regarded as a premier in the South African music industry. He is also the co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee Records (formerly Kalawa Records), a record label which houses musical acts like Mafikizolo and Uhuru.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oskido Tracks
Sort by
Jezebel vs Run The World (Girls) (feat. Oskido)
Professor
Jezebel vs Run The World (Girls) (feat. Oskido)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xl9h.jpglink
Jezebel vs Run The World (Girls) (feat. Oskido)
Last played on
Giya (feat. Oskido & Celimpilo Simelane)
Maphorisa & Clap
Giya (feat. Oskido & Celimpilo Simelane)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giya (feat. Oskido & Celimpilo Simelane)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Giya (feat. Oskido & Celimpilo)
Maphorisa & Clap
Giya (feat. Oskido & Celimpilo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giya (feat. Oskido & Celimpilo)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Tsa Mandebele Kids (feat. Candy)
Oskido
Tsa Mandebele Kids (feat. Candy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tsa Mandebele Kids (feat. Candy)
Last played on
Y Tjukutja (feat. DJ Bucks, Oskido & Professor)
Yuri da Cunha
Y Tjukutja (feat. DJ Bucks, Oskido & Professor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03845gt.jpglink
Y Tjukutja (feat. DJ Bucks, Oskido & Professor)
Last played on
Y Tjukutcha (feat. Professor, Oskido & DJ Bucks)
Uhuru
Y Tjukutcha (feat. Professor, Oskido & DJ Bucks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xl9h.jpglink
Y Tjukutcha (feat. Professor, Oskido & DJ Bucks)
Last played on
Jezebel (feat. Oskido)
Professor
Jezebel (feat. Oskido)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xl9h.jpglink
Jezebel (feat. Oskido)
Last played on
Rockafella (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Bhizer & Heavy K)
Oskido
Rockafella (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Bhizer & Heavy K)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9ht.jpglink
Rockafella (feat. DJ Maphorisa, Bhizer & Heavy K)
Last played on
Y Tjukutja
Uhuru
Y Tjukutja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xl9h.jpglink
Y Tjukutja
Last played on
Tsa Mandebele (Original)
Oskido
Tsa Mandebele (Original)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tsa Mandebele (Original)
Last played on
Tsa Mandebele Kids
Oskido
Tsa Mandebele Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tsa Mandebele Kids
Last played on
Speaker (feat. Oskido)
Professor
Speaker (feat. Oskido)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xl9h.jpglink
Speaker (feat. Oskido)
Last played on
Speaker
Professor
Speaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xl9h.jpglink
Speaker
Last played on
Speaker
Professor
Speaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xl9h.jpglink
Speaker
Last played on
Zandla Phezulu
Oskido
Zandla Phezulu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zandla Phezulu
Performer
Last played on
Wafa wafa
Zulu & Busiswa, Oskido & Professor
Wafa wafa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wafa wafa
Performer
Last played on
Oskido Links
Back to artist