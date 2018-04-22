Oscar Bonginkosi Mdlongwa, popularly known by his stage name– Oskido, is a South African recording artist, DJ, record producer and businessman. He is one of the pioneering artists to popularise the Kwaito genre of music outside the townships of South Africa thus making him to be regarded as a premier in the South African music industry. He is also the co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee Records (formerly Kalawa Records), a record label which houses musical acts like Mafikizolo and Uhuru.