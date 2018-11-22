Bud FlanaganBorn 14 October 1896. Died 20 October 1968
Bud Flanagan
1896-10-14
Bud Flanagan Biography (Wikipedia)
Bud Flanagan, OBE (born Chaim Reuben Weintrop, 14 October 1896 – 20 October 1968) was a popular British music hall and vaudeville entertainer and comedian, and later a television and film actor. He was best known as a double act with Chesney Allen. Flanagan was famous as a wartime entertainer and his achievements were recognised when he was awarded the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1959.
Bud Flanagan Tracks
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
Bud Flanagan
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
Dad's Army
Bud Flanagan
Dad's Army
Dad's Army
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr. Hitler ('Dad's Army' Theme Tune)
Bud Flanagan
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr. Hitler ('Dad's Army' Theme Tune)
Maybe It's Because I'm A Londoner
Bud Flanagan
Maybe It's Because I'm A Londoner
Maybe It's Because I'm A Londoner
Mr Hitler
Bud Flanagan
Mr Hitler
Mr Hitler
Strollin'
Bud Flanagan
Strollin'
Strollin'
