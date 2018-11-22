Bud Flanagan, OBE (born Chaim Reuben Weintrop, 14 October 1896 – 20 October 1968) was a popular British music hall and vaudeville entertainer and comedian, and later a television and film actor. He was best known as a double act with Chesney Allen. Flanagan was famous as a wartime entertainer and his achievements were recognised when he was awarded the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1959.