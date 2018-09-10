SkitzLondon based Hip Hop producer/DJ. Born 1970
Skitz
1970
Skitz Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Skitz or Skitz is a British DJ and music producer. He was born in 1970 in Cambridgeshire and started DJing in 1991. He has compiled a number of British Hip Hop compilations and other Hip Hop compilations. Along with Rodney P he produced the first track to ever be played on BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2002, when the station launched; the BBC called Skitz a "hip-hop star". They also presented a weekly show on the station called "Original Fever", which formed the backbone of the radio station, until 2007. The Independent considered it the "show of the week" on the radio station. In 2008 he competed in the DMC UK DJ Championship. He had also created his own record label, Titan Sounds.
Born Inna System
Born Inna System
Born Inna System (feat. Buggsy)
Born Inna System (feat. Buggsy)
Domestic Science
Domestic Science
No Help or Handouts
No Help or Handouts
Xtra Dangerous (feat. Roots Manuva, Gemma Fox, Rodney P & Beverley Knight)
Xtra Dangerous (feat. Roots Manuva, Gemma Fox, Rodney P & Beverley Knight)
Xtra Dangerous
Xtra Dangerous
Never (Remix) (feat. Rodney P & Roots Manuva)
Never (Remix) (feat. Rodney P & Roots Manuva)
Never (feat. Roots Manuva & Rodney P)
Bam Ba
Bam Ba
Nike Grid
Nike Grid
The Grime King
The Grime King
Blindspot
Blindspot
Max
Max
Struggla (feat. Rodney P and Kardinal Offishall)
Left feat Rodney [The Last Skeptik Remix]
Never (Feat. Rodney P) (Benny Page Remix)
Never (Feat. Rodney P) (Benny Page Remix)
Never (Benny Page Remix) (Feat Rodney P)
Struggler Never (Live Session)
Struggler Never (Live Session)
Rebel Stand (Live Session)
Rebel Stand (Live Session)
Music Is My Life (Live Session)
Music Is My Life (Live Session)
Struggla (Kardinal Officiall, Rodney P & Skibbadee)
General (feat. Newham Generals)
struggla
struggla
Born Inna System (Feat. Buggsy)
Born Inna System (Feat. Buggsy)
Twilight of the Gods (Feat. Rodney P & Skinny Man)
