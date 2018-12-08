Ronnie RonaldeBorn 29 June 1923. Died 13 January 2015
Ronnie Ronalde
Ronnie Ronalde Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Charles Waldron (29 June 1923 – 13 January 2015), known professionally as Ronnie Ronalde, was a British music hall singer and siffleur. Ronalde was famous for his voice, whistling, yodelling, imitations of bird song and stage personality. His crystal clear yodelling gained him acceptance with connoisseurs of Alpine and Western music around the world.
In A Monastery Garden
Ronnie Ronalde
If I Were A Blackbird
Ronnie Ronalde
Il Bacio - The Kiss
Ronnie Ronalde
Bells Across The Meadow
Ronnie Ronalde
Tritsch Tratsch Polka
Johann Strauss II
Mockin' Bird Hill
Ronnie Ronalde
Swedish Rhapsody Op. 19 (Midsommarvaka)
Ronnie Ronalde
The Yarmouth Song
Ronnie Ronalde
I BELIEVE
Ronnie Ronalde
Bye bye blackbird
Ronnie Ronalde
Air on a G sting
Ronnie Ronalde
THE SONG OF THE MOUNTAIN
Ronnie Ronalde
Birdsongs at Eventide
Eric Coates
The Windmill Song
Ronnie Ronalde
Birdsong at Eventide (feat. Ronnie Ronalde)
Eric Coates
