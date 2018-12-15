Vera BlueSydney singer. Born 23 January 1994
Vera Blue
1994-01-23
Vera Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Celia Pavey (born 23 January 1994), known professionally as Vera Blue, is an Australian singer-songwriter signed with Mercury Records Australia, which is part of Universal Music Australia. Her folk-inspired album This Music peaked at number 14 on the Australian ARIA Charts in July 2013. Pavey sings, plays the guitar and the violin. She placed third in season 2 of The Voice Australia.
I Know How It Goes (feat. Vera Blue & Ecca Vandal)
Nina Las Vegas
I Know How It Goes (feat. Vera Blue & Ecca Vandal)
I Know How It Goes (feat. Vera Blue & Ecca Vandal)
Lady Powers (Maya Jane Coles remix)
Vera Blue
Lady Powers (Maya Jane Coles remix)
Lady Powers
Vera Blue
Lady Powers
Lady Powers
Fracture (feat. Vera Blue)
SLUMBERJACK
Fracture (feat. Vera Blue)
Fracture (feat. Vera Blue)
Settle
Vera Blue
Settle
Settle
Lady Powers
Vera Blue
Lady Powers
Lady Powers
