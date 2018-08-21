Dave Wang (traditional Chinese: 王傑; simplified Chinese: 王杰; pinyin: Wáng Jié; Wade–Giles: Wang Chieh; born 20 October 1962) is a Taiwanese-Hong Kong singer and songwriter. His popular hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s include "一場遊戲一場夢" (A Game A Dream) and "幾分傷心幾分痴" (Bits of Sadness, Bits of Craze), "是否我真的一無所有" (Do I Really Have Nothing?), "誰明浪子心" (Who Can Understand A Loner's Heart?), "忘了你 忘了我" (Forget You Forget Me), and "安妮" (Annie).