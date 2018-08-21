王傑Born 20 October 1962
王傑
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26be5daf-fb48-4eb0-9263-1d9b687288dd
王傑 Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Wang (traditional Chinese: 王傑; simplified Chinese: 王杰; pinyin: Wáng Jié; Wade–Giles: Wang Chieh; born 20 October 1962) is a Taiwanese-Hong Kong singer and songwriter. His popular hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s include "一場遊戲一場夢" (A Game A Dream) and "幾分傷心幾分痴" (Bits of Sadness, Bits of Craze), "是否我真的一無所有" (Do I Really Have Nothing?), "誰明浪子心" (Who Can Understand A Loner's Heart?), "忘了你 忘了我" (Forget You Forget Me), and "安妮" (Annie).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
王傑 Tracks
Sort by
Your Tenderness
王傑
Your Tenderness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Tenderness
Last played on
王傑 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist