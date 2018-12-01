MonoNeon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26bdb4b1-53a6-4826-b532-de61e9b464fe
MonoNeon Biography (Wikipedia)
Dywane Thomas Jr. (born August 6, 1990), also known as MonoNeon, is an American bassist and experimental musician. He is known for his presence on YouTube playing bass guitar and known for being one of the last people to work with Prince. Thomas also played with Grammy Award-winning R&B artist, Ne-Yo, on his fourth studio album. He is a native of Memphis, Tennessee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MonoNeon Tracks
Sort by
A Place Called Fantasy
MonoNeon
A Place Called Fantasy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Place Called Fantasy
Last played on
Hot Cheetos
MonoNeon
Hot Cheetos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Cheetos
Last played on
Back to artist