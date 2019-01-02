Salt‐N‐Pepa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp41.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26bcd35d-56a3-4e4d-8ad7-7bc5787c3af1
Salt‐N‐Pepa Biography (Wikipedia)
Salt-N-Pepa (also stylized as Salt 'N' Pepa, Salt 'N Pepa) are an American hip-hop/rap trio from New York City, New York. The group, consisting of Cheryl James ("Salt"), Sandra Denton ("Pepa") and originally Latoya Hanson (also known as Latoya Pamela Greene), who was replaced in 1987 by Deidra Roper ("DJ Spinderella"), was formed in 1985 and was one of the first all-female rap groups. The group won the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Salt‐N‐Pepa Performances & Interviews
- "We've even had couples therapy!" - Rap legends Salt-N-Pepa open up about their friendship and careerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0544y42.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0544y42.jpg2017-05-27T10:36:00.000ZRap pioneers Salt-N-Pepa join Dermot to discuss their relationship and early success.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0544x9z
"We've even had couples therapy!" - Rap legends Salt-N-Pepa open up about their friendship and career
- Salt N Pepa talk Fights, Stalkers, Nicki Minaj & Remy Mahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05437rx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05437rx.jpg2017-05-26T16:44:00.000Z90's rappers Salt N Pepa talks to Ace about Fights, Misogyny in Hip Hop, Groupie Stalkers, Being Pioneers, Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma beef and of course "Let's Talk About Sex".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054365g
Salt N Pepa talk Fights, Stalkers, Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma
Salt‐N‐Pepa Tracks
Sort by
Whatta Man (feat. En Vogue)
Salt‐N‐Pepa
Whatta Man (feat. En Vogue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m7jql.jpglink
Whatta Man (feat. En Vogue)
Last played on
Push It
Salt‐N‐Pepa
Push It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021ffqd.jpglink
Push It
Last played on
Whatta Man
Salt‐N‐Pepa
Whatta Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp41.jpglink
Whatta Man
Last played on
Shoop
Salt‐N‐Pepa
Shoop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp41.jpglink
Shoop
Last played on
Twist And Shout
Salt‐N‐Pepa
Twist And Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp41.jpglink
Twist And Shout
Last played on
Let's Talk About Sex
Salt‐N‐Pepa
Let's Talk About Sex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp41.jpglink
Let's Talk About Sex
Last played on
Push It (snippet)
Salt‐N‐Pepa
Push It (snippet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp41.jpglink
Push It (snippet)
Last played on
Expression (Brixton Bass Remix)
Salt‐N‐Pepa
Expression (Brixton Bass Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp41.jpglink
Expression (Brixton Bass Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Salt‐N‐Pepa
Salt‐N‐Pepa Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist