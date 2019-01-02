Salt-N-Pepa (also stylized as Salt 'N' Pepa, Salt 'N Pepa) are an American hip-hop/rap trio from New York City, New York. The group, consisting of Cheryl James ("Salt"), Sandra Denton ("Pepa") and originally Latoya Hanson (also known as Latoya Pamela Greene), who was replaced in 1987 by Deidra Roper ("DJ Spinderella"), was formed in 1985 and was one of the first all-female rap groups. The group won the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.