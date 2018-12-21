Hot Since 82
Hot Since 82 Biography (Wikipedia)
Daley Padley, also known as Hot Since 82 is a British DJ, house music producer and DJ Awards winner currently based in Leeds, UK. He has been releasing music under the Hot Since 82 moniker since 2012.
Hot Since 82 Tracks
Bloodlines
Hot Since 82
Bloodlines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt73.jpglink
Bloodlines
Last played on
Buggin'
Hot Since 82
Buggin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt73.jpglink
Buggin'
Last played on
Unknown
Hot Since 82
Unknown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt73.jpglink
Unknown
Last played on
Knee Deep In Louise
Hot Since 82
Knee Deep In Louise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt73.jpglink
Knee Deep In Louise
Last played on
Buggin' (feat. Jem Cooke)
Hot Since 82
Buggin' (feat. Jem Cooke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gv5q3.jpglink
Buggin' (feat. Jem Cooke)
Last played on
Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Green Velvet
Green Velvet
Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Bigger Than Prince (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Last played on
Music Is The Answer (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Joe Goddard
Joe Goddard
Music Is The Answer (Hot Since 82 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ydrwc.jpglink
Music Is The Answer (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Last played on
Chasing
Hot Since 82
Chasing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt73.jpglink
Chasing
Last played on
Evole Or Die
Hot Since 82
Evole Or Die
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt73.jpglink
Evole Or Die
Last played on
Music Is The Answer (Hot Since 82 Remix) (Kölsch Edit)
Joe Goddard
Joe Goddard
Music Is The Answer (Hot Since 82 Remix) (Kölsch Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0690wz1.jpglink
Music Is The Answer (Hot Since 82 Remix) (Kölsch Edit)
Last played on
Beg (Hot Since 82 Future Remix)
Yousef
Yousef
Beg (Hot Since 82 Future Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xy5gv.jpglink
Beg (Hot Since 82 Future Remix)
Last played on
Circular Thing (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Krankbrother
Krankbrother
Circular Thing (Hot Since 82 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt73.jpglink
Circular Thing (Hot Since 82 Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Alan Fitzpatrick and Sasha
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e452fx/acts/abzbj5
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
2014-08-01T13:31:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024387b.jpg
1
Aug
2014
Ibiza: 2014
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
