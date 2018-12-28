Alan Braxe
Alain Quême, also known as Alan Braxe, is a French electronic music artist. Braxe is most widely known for his collaborative work with electronic bassist Fred Falke and Kris Menace. In 2005, he released The Upper Cuts, a collection of his previous released material.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Intro
Alan Braxe
Intro
Intro
Most Wanted
Alan Braxe
Most Wanted
Most Wanted
One More Chance
Alan Braxe
One More Chance
One More Chance
Lumberjack
Alan Braxe & Kris Menace
Lumberjack
Lumberjack
Performer
Vertigo
Alan Braxe
Vertigo
Vertigo
Addicted
Alan Braxe
Addicted
Addicted
