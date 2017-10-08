Mini VivaFormed 2008. Disbanded 2010
Mini Viva
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvzc.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26b2fc3e-9b9d-4a1b-9cf6-059915810ffd
Mini Viva Biography (Wikipedia)
Mini Viva were an English pop duo formed in 2008 by British songwriting and production team Xenomania. They were managed by 19 Entertainment and signed to Geffen and Polydor Records. Consisting of Frankee Connolly and Britt Love, the duo were due to release their debut album in 2010. Despite a successful first single and positive reviews, the group failed to gain further traction and confirmed their split in late 2010. They released three singles and toured in support of acts including The Saturdays and Diversity.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mini Viva Tracks
Sort by
Left My Heart In Tokyo
Mini Viva
Left My Heart In Tokyo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw3b3.jpglink
Left My Heart In Tokyo
Last played on
I Wish
Mini Viva
I Wish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvzc.jpglink
I Wish
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Miniviva
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebbnc8
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-09-09T13:40:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013h4lw.jpg
9
Sep
2009
Live Lounge: Miniviva
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Mini Viva Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist