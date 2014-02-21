Maeve O'Boyle (born 6 October 1987, Glasgow) is a Scottish singer-songwriter. O'Boyle is known for her voice and her songs and stories.

O'Boyle's Career began at the age of 16 as a top-line lyricist and melody writer for various pop acts. By the age of 21 O'Boyle had secured her own record contract with Linn Records releasing 2 studio albums and 3 EP's to date.

Maeve regularly performed solo sets in addition to touring extensively with her band which frequently featured prominent Scottish session and recording musicians.

In 2015 O'Boyle left the following message on Facebook,"Its been wonderful, Lets leave this paradise". Fans interpretations have differed but speculation is that O'Boyle has retired from live performance.