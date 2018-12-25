Miles Kane
1986-03-17
Miles Kane Biography (Wikipedia)
Miles Peter Kane (born 17 March 1986) is an English musician, best known as a solo artist and the co-frontman of the Last Shadow Puppets. He was also the former frontman of the Rascals, before the band announced their break-up in August 2009.
He is currently pursuing a solo career, and continues to be a part of the Last Shadow Puppets. His debut solo album, Colour of the Trap, was released on 9 May 2011 and the follow-up, Don't Forget Who You Are was released on 3 June 2013. His latest solo album, Coup De Grace, was released on 10 August 2018 via Virgin EMI.
Miles Kane Performances & Interviews
Miles Kane chats to Janice Long
2013-07-03
Miles Kane joins Janice in the studio to chat about his new album, Don't Forget Who You Are.
Miles Kane chats to Janice Long
Miles Kane chats to Steve Wright
2013-05-31
Miles Kane chats to Steve and the team about his new album and tour.
Miles Kane chats to Steve Wright
Miles Kane catches up with Huw Stephens
2013-03-28
Miles Kane catches up with Huw Stephens (sitting in for Zane).
Miles Kane catches up with Huw Stephens
Miles Kane Tracks
LA Five Four
Miles Kane
LA Five Four
LA Five Four
Last played on
Hot Stuff (Radio 2 Session, 24 AUG 2018)
Miles Kane
Hot Stuff (Radio 2 Session, 24 AUG 2018)
Killing the Joke
Miles Kane
Killing the Joke
Killing the Joke
Last played on
Wrong Side Of Life
Miles Kane
Wrong Side Of Life
Wrong Side Of Life
Too Little Too Late
Miles Kane
Too Little Too Late
Too Little Too Late
Cry On My Guitar
Miles Kane
Cry On My Guitar
Cry On My Guitar
Shavambacu
Miles Kane
Shavambacu
Shavambacu
Last played on
Rearrange
Miles Kane
Rearrange
Rearrange
Last played on
Taking Over
Miles Kane
Taking Over
Taking Over
Last played on
Coup De Grace
Miles Kane
Coup De Grace
Coup De Grace
Last played on
Loaded
Miles Kane
Loaded
Loaded
Last played on
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-13T13:35:04
13
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T13:35:04
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
2013-05-26T13:35:04
26
May
2013
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Derry-Londonderry
Zane Lowe Sessions: Miles Kane
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-02-26T13:35:04
26
Feb
2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: Miles Kane
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-08T13:35:04
8
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Miles Kane Links
