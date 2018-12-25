Miles Peter Kane (born 17 March 1986) is an English musician, best known as a solo artist and the co-frontman of the Last Shadow Puppets. He was also the former frontman of the Rascals, before the band announced their break-up in August 2009.

He is currently pursuing a solo career, and continues to be a part of the Last Shadow Puppets. His debut solo album, Colour of the Trap, was released on 9 May 2011 and the follow-up, Don't Forget Who You Are was released on 3 June 2013. His latest solo album, Coup De Grace, was released on 10 August 2018 via Virgin EMI.