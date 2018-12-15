The RegentsKnown for "7 Teen"
The Regents
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26aa49af-0b04-43d7-a611-d3e59f9f3835
The Regents Biography (Wikipedia)
Regents were a British new wave band that had a hit with the song "7 Teen" in 1979, which reached No. 11 in the UK Singles Chart. In June 1980, "See You Later" peaked at No. 55.
The group consisted of Bic Brack, Katherine Best, Damian Pew and Martin Sheller.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Regents Tracks
Sort by
7 Teen
The Regents
7 Teen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
7 Teen
Last played on
Seventeen
The Regents
Seventeen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventeen
Last played on
7 Teen (Chain)
The Regents
7 Teen (Chain)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
7 Teen (Chain)
Last played on
The Regents Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist