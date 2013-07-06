3BallMTYFormed 2009
3BallMTY
2009
3BallMTY Biography
3BallMTY (pronounced "Tribal Monterrey") is a Mexican pop DJ group from the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The "DJ Collective" (the name its members have formally given themselves) was formed in 2009 by two teenage DJs – Sergio Zavala (DJ Sheeqo Beat), and Alberto Presenda (DJ Otto). The name "3Ball" comes from the Spanish word "tribal", which refers to the culture of Guaracha tribal music popular in many Spanish-speaking countries around the world.
3BallMTY Tracks
Intentalo
3BallMTY
Intentalo
Intentalo
Last played on
Intentalo (Don Omar Remix)
3BallMTY
Intentalo (Don Omar Remix)
Intentalo (Don Omar Remix)
Last played on
