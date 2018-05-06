SupersilentFormed 1997
Supersilent
1997
Supersilent Biography (Wikipedia)
Supersilent is a Norwegian avant-garde-improvisational music group formed at Nattjazz in Bergen in 1997 when the trio Veslefrekk was asked to play with Deathprod. The meeting of experimental jazz groups with Helge Sten's rumbling drones and noise was so successful that the quartet Supersilent appeared. That same year, their triple debut album 1-3 was released as the first release on the record label Rune Grammofon. The band attracted attention with their aggressive combination of improvised jazz, frirock and noise blowouts. They are known for making only improvised music and for the distinctive uniformity of their album covers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Supersilent Tracks
6.6
Supersilent
6.6
6.6
6.1
Supersilent
6.1
6.1
6.2
Supersilent
6.2
6.2
13
Supersilent
13
13
12.7
Supersilent
12.7
12.7
12.4
Supersilent
12.4
12.4
Untitled
Supersilent
Untitled
Untitled
