Evie SandsBorn 26 February 1946
Evie Sands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/269f77c0-c15d-4349-869b-8a0c77e068dc
Evie Sands Biography (Wikipedia)
Evie Sands (born July 18, 1946) is an American singer, songwriter and musician.
Sands' music career spans more than 50 years. She began her career as a teenager in the mid-1960s. After a rocky start, she eventually found chart success in 1969, before retiring from performing in 1979 to concentrate on writing and production. She experienced a fashionable, UK-led surge in cult popularity beginning in the 1990s and returned to live performance in mid-1998. Sands continues to write and perform.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Evie Sands Tracks
Sort by
Picture Me Gone
Evie Sands
Picture Me Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picture Me Gone
Last played on
I Can't Let Go
Evie Sands
I Can't Let Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Let Go
Last played on
Billy Sunshine
Evie Sands
Billy Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billy Sunshine
Last played on
Any Way That You Want Me
Evie Sands
Any Way That You Want Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Way That You Want Me
Last played on
You Can Do It
Evie Sands
You Can Do It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can Do It
Last played on
Maybe Tomorrow
Evie Sands
Maybe Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maybe Tomorrow
Last played on
Angel In The Morning
Evie Sands
Angel In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angel In The Morning
Last played on
Take Me For A Little While (Charly Records)2:28
Evie Sands
Take Me For A Little While (Charly Records)2:28
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's This I Am
Evie Sands
It's This I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's This I Am
Last played on
Take Me For A Little While
Evie Sands
Take Me For A Little While
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me For A Little While
Last played on
Evie Sands Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist