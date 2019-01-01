Joseph Mark "Joe" Trohman (born September 1, 1984) is an American musician, composer, and record producer. He is best known as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist of the American rock band Fall Out Boy, as well as the lead and rhythm guitarist for a heavy metal supergroup The Damned Things. Fall Out Boy began as Trohman and Pete Wentz's side project from the hardcore punk scene they were involved with, and the band has scored four number one albums on the US Billboard 200.

With Damned Things on hiatus, Trohman and Josh Newton formed With Knives and the duo released their debut EP Schadenfreude in April 2012 with Trohman on lead vocals and guitar. It was released through Son Of Man, the label he co-owns with Newton. With Knives played a few dates in the US before becoming quiet and announced the project was on a break. On February 4, 2013, Fall Out Boy announced a comeback with a new album, tour and single.