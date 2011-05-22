Daniel FridericiBorn 1584. Died 23 September 1638
Daniel Friderici
1584
Daniel Friderici Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Friderici (1584 – 23 September 1638) was a German cantor, conductor, and composer.
Daniel Friderici Tracks
"Ach, schönes Jungfräülein" (from "Rostock Student Song Book")
Mit Lust will ich mein Zeit zubringen (from "Rostock Student Song Book")
