Alexander MaltaBorn 28 February 1942
Alexander Malta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/269c4b85-a821-4821-b85d-6b70ae040bd7
Alexander Malta Tracks
Sort by
Votre toast, je peux vous le render
Georges Bizet DEUTSCHE, José van Dam, Christine Barbaux, Jane Berbié, Agnes Baltsa, Michel Marinpouille, Alexander Malta, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Herbert von Karajan, Choeur de l'Opéra de Paris & Jean Laforge
Votre toast, je peux vous le render
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Votre toast, je peux vous le render
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist