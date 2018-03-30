Игорь КрутойBorn 31 March 1954
Игорь Крутой
1954-03-31
Игорь Крутой Biography
Igor Yakovlevich Krutoy (Russian: Игорь Яковлевич Крутой), born on July 29, 1954, is a Ukrainian-born Russian music composer, performer, producer and musical promoter. Krutoy was awarded the Lenin Komsomol Prize in 1989.
Cantami
