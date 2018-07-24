Colin James Lawson CBE FRCM FRNCM FLCM Hon RAM (born 24 July 1949) is an English clarinettist, scholar and broadcaster.

He was born in Saltburn-by-the-Sea and educated at Bradford Grammar School. A pupil of Thea King, Lawson was a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain during his teenage years. He subsequently read music at Keble College, Oxford. Postgraduate studies in music at the University of Birmingham saw Lawson awarded an MA in 1972 for his study of the clarinet in eighteenth-century repertoire. His pioneering doctoral research into the chalumeau was completed at the University of Aberdeen in 1976. In 2000, in recognition of his work across theory and practice, Lawson received a DMus from the University of London. In 2015, celebrating Lawson's pre-eminence in performance studies, the University of Sheffield awarded him an HonDMus.

Following academic positions in Aberdeen and Sheffield, Lawson was appointed to the Chair of Performance Studies at Goldsmiths, University of London in 1998. Between 2001 and 2005 he was Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean of the London College of Music & Media at Thames Valley University (now the University of West London). In July 2005 he became Director of the Royal College of Music, London, where he holds a Personal Chair in Historical Performance.