Juan Diego Calleros Ramos (born 19 April 1962) is a Mexican musician.

Calleros was born in Guadalajara, Mexico. He began playing in a group at age 13. He always heard a lot of music and because of that he had the desire to play in a band. Along with Fher Olvera and his brothers Ulises and Abraham, Juan was part of Sombrero Verde (1978–1985) which, in 1986, transformed to Maná. He has been an active member of Maná ever since along with Olvera, Alex González and Sergio Vallín.