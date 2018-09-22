Robert GörlBorn 15 June 1955
Robert Görl
1955-06-15
Robert Görl (born June 15, 1955 in Munich) is a German musician, best known for his work with Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft (D.A.F.) and for his solo recordings, particularly Night Full Of Tension and "Darling Don't Leave Me" (together with Annie Lennox) .
Playtime
Robert Görl
Playtime
Playtime
Charlie Cat
Robert Görl
Charlie Cat
Charlie Cat
Psycho 3
Robert Görl
Psycho 3
Psycho 3
Mit Dir
Robert Görl
Mit Dir
Mit Dir
