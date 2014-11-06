Jan Delay (born Jan Phillip Eißfeldt; 25 August 1976) is a German singer, songwriter, and producer whose stylistic range includes mainly hip hop, reggae, dub and funk. An accomplished solo artist, he became known to the public as a member of the German bands Absolute Beginner and La Boom. He performed with his group 'Disko No.1' at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Düsseldorf, Germany.