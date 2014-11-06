Jan DelayBorn 25 August 1976
Jan Delay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2692cab2-7563-4315-924f-563a59190fd9
Jan Delay Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Delay (born Jan Phillip Eißfeldt; 25 August 1976) is a German singer, songwriter, and producer whose stylistic range includes mainly hip hop, reggae, dub and funk. An accomplished solo artist, he became known to the public as a member of the German bands Absolute Beginner and La Boom. He performed with his group 'Disko No.1' at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Düsseldorf, Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jan Delay Tracks
Sort by
Coda (feat. Van Delay)
Lost Twin
Coda (feat. Van Delay)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coda (feat. Van Delay)
Last played on
Klar
Jan Delay
Klar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Klar
Last played on
Jan Delay Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist