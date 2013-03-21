Fred Pellerin (born November 22, 1976) is a Canadian musician and storyteller from Saint-Élie-de-Caxton, Quebec. He is a two-time Juno Award nominee for Francophone Album of the Year, garnering nominations at the Juno Awards of 2011 for Silence and at the Juno Awards of 2012 for C'est un monde, and recorded "L'Hymne", the theme song for the film Snowtime! (La guerre des tuques 3D), in duet with Céline Dion.