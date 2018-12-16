Kim André ArnesenBorn 28 November 1980
Kim André Arnesen
1980-11-28
Kim André Arnesen Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim André Arnesen (born 28 November 1980) is a Norwegian composer. He is mostly known for his choral compositions, both a cappella, accompanied by piano or organ, or large-scale works for chorus and orchestra. His first CD album "Magnificat" was nominated for GRAMMY Awards 2016 in the category Best Surround Sound Album. He has received wide notice with his choral works that has been performed by choirs all over the world. His "Cradle Hymn" was a part of the regional Emmy Prize winning show "Christmas in Norway". Arnesen is an elected member of the Norwegian Society of Composers.
Kim André Arnesen Tracks
Magnificat: II. Ecce enim
Sarah Weaver / Bella Voce / Lynne Gackle, & Kim André Arnesen
Even When He Is Silent
Kim André Arnesen
Even when he is silent
Kim André Arnesen
