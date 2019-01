Wallpaper (stylized as Wallpaper.) is an American hip hop and pop music project, fronted by producer and multi-instrumentalist songwriter Ricky Reed, based in Oakland, California. Wallpaper. is signed to Boardwalk Records/Epic Records and has played at SXSW. He uses exaggerated Auto-Tune and minimal electronic music while satirizing the lack of feeling in mainstream pop.

