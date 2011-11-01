Wallpaper.US hip-hop/pop project. Formed 2004
Wallpaper.
2004
Wallpaper. Biography (Wikipedia)
Wallpaper (stylized as Wallpaper.) is an American hip hop and pop music project, fronted by producer and multi-instrumentalist songwriter Ricky Reed, based in Oakland, California. Wallpaper. is signed to Boardwalk Records/Epic Records and has played at SXSW. He uses exaggerated Auto-Tune and minimal electronic music while satirizing the lack of feeling in mainstream pop.
Best Song Ever
Wallpaper.
Best Song Ever
Best Song Ever
Stupidfacedd
Wallpaper.
Stupidfacedd
Stupidfacedd
T Rex
Wallpaper.
T Rex
T Rex
