Malcolm Archer (born 1952) is an English organist, conductor and composer. He combines this work with a recital career. Archer was formerly Organist and Director of Music at St Paul's Cathedral and Director of Chapel Music at Winchester College.
Daisies Are Our Silver
Wells Cathedral Choir
A little child there is yborn
Malcolm Archer
I love all beauteous things
Judith Weir
O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (4 Anthems)
Herbert Howells
Father Hear The Prayer We Offer
Wells Cathedral Choir
The Crucifixion
John Stainer
Come Down O Love Divine
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A little child there is yborn
Malcolm Archer
Creator Alme Siderum
Anon, David Lol Perry, David Lol Perry, Winchester College Quiristers & Malcolm Archer
Missa de Angelis: Agnus Dei
David Lol Perry, Anon, David Lol Perry, Winchester College Quiristers & Malcolm Archer
He Who Would Valiant Be
Rupert Gough
Popsie
Malcolm Archer
A child is born in Bethlehem (Come and Sing Event)
Malcolm Archer
Nobilis Humilis
David LOL Perry, Winchester College Quiristers & Malcolm Archer
Veni Sancto Spiritus
Malcolm Archer
Beati quorum via, Op 38 No 3
Charles Villiers Stanford
Oh! For a closer walk with God
Charles Villiers Stanford
Nunc dimittis (Collegium Regale)
Rupert Gough
When I survey the wondrous Cross
Malcolm Archer
When I survey the wondrous cross
Malcolm Archer
Angels from the realms of glory (broadcast premiere)
Malcolm Archer
Paean
Malcolm Archer
