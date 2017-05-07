Michael K. Lee
Michael K. Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/268e43d3-52c8-4f7f-9c24-fe65c53e810a
Michael K. Lee Tracks
Sort by
Paradise (feat. Allegiance Original Broadway Cast)
Michael K. Lee
Paradise (feat. Allegiance Original Broadway Cast)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise (feat. Allegiance Original Broadway Cast)
Featured Artist
Last played on
This Is Not Over (Allegiance)
Lea Salonga
This Is Not Over (Allegiance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is Not Over (Allegiance)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Michael K. Lee
Michael K. Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist