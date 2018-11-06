The Black Lillies are an Americana band from Knoxville, Tennessee that was founded in early 2009 by Cruz Contreras (formerly of Robinella and the CCstringband). Their present lineup includes Contreras (lead vocals, guitar, keys, mandolin), Sam Quinn (formerly of The Everybodyfields) on bass, Bowman Townsend on percussion, and Dustin Schaefer on electric guitar and vocals.