The Black Lillies
Formed 2009
The Black Lillies
2009
The Black Lillies Biography
The Black Lillies are an Americana band from Knoxville, Tennessee that was founded in early 2009 by Cruz Contreras (formerly of Robinella and the CCstringband). Their present lineup includes Contreras (lead vocals, guitar, keys, mandolin), Sam Quinn (formerly of The Everybodyfields) on bass, Bowman Townsend on percussion, and Dustin Schaefer on electric guitar and vocals.
Tracks
Earthquake
Earthquake
Ten Years
Ten Years
River Rolls
River Rolls
Bound to Roam
Bound to Roam
Desire
Desire
Soul of Man
Soul of Man
Glow
Glow
Mercy
Mercy
That's The Way It Goes Down
That's The Way It Goes Down
By The Wayside
By The Wayside
All This Living
All This Living
The Fall
The Fall
Gold and Roses
Gold and Roses
Cargo
Cargo
