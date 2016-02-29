Bill ReichenbachJazz drummer. Born 18 December 1923. Died 16 May 2008
Bill Reichenbach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/268be3a3-e629-454f-850e-3d5d910ad82c
Bill Reichenbach Biography (Wikipedia)
William Frank Reichenbach Sr. (December 18, 1923 – May 16, 2008) was an American jazz drummer and percussionist, who co-developed the jazz-samba drumming style. He was the father of trombonist Bill Reichenbach Jr. and the singer Kurt Reichenbach.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Reichenbach Tracks
Sort by
You Hid What In The Sousaphone?
Wayne Bergeron
You Hid What In The Sousaphone?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Hid What In The Sousaphone?
Last played on
Back to artist