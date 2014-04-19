FruuppFormed 1971. Disbanded December 1976
Fruupp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2687b7e9-a7a0-40dc-96c2-659d4f3ab290
Fruupp Biography (Wikipedia)
Fruupp were a 1970s progressive rock band, which originated in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but developed a fan base in Great Britain. They were relatively popular, particularly on the student scene and as a supporting act, opening for such bands as Genesis, Queen, and King Crimson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fruupp Tracks
Sort by
Sheba’s Song
Fruupp
Sheba’s Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sheba’s Song
Last played on
White Eyes
Fruupp
White Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Eyes
Last played on
Prince of Heaven
Fruupp
Prince of Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prince of Heaven
Last played on
Fruupp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist