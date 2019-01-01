Brian ChappleBorn 1945
Brian Chapple (born 1945, London) is a British composer, who has won accolades such as the BBC Monarchy 1000 prize and has been featured on the BBC Proms. He was educated at Highgate School and studied at the Royal Academy of Music with Lennox Berkeley.
Chapple's 'Hymn to God the Father', which was commissioned by Wells Cathedral for its new music festival 2014, was premiered by the Cathedral Choir on 13 May 2014.
