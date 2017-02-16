Patch and The Giant
Patch and The Giant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2686383e-8c20-4d0d-a0cc-dd6f1e1d63c2
Patch and The Giant Tracks
Sort by
Beggar's Song
Patch and The Giant
Beggar's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beggar's Song
Last played on
Oh Sister
Patch and The Giant
Oh Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Sister
A Local Man
Patch and the Giant live
A Local Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Local Man
Performer
The Day you went to Sea
Patch and The Giant
The Day you went to Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Day you went to Sea
The Beggar's Song
Patch and The Giant
The Beggar's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's Song
Last played on
Flowers
Patch and The Giant
Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flowers
Last played on
Love and War
Patch and The Giant
Love and War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love and War
Last played on
A Local Man
Patch and The Giant
A Local Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Local Man
Last played on
The River
Patch and the Giant live
The River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The River
Performer
Are you Listening
Patch and the Giant live set
Are you Listening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are you Listening
Performer
Love and War
Patch and the Giant live set
Love and War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love and War
Performer
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Patch and The Giant
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Last played on
Patch and The Giant Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist