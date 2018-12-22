mcluskyFormed 1996. Disbanded 7 January 2005
mclusky
1996
mclusky Biography (Wikipedia)
Mclusky (often stylized as mclusky), originally known as Best, were a three-piece post-hardcore group formed in Cardiff, Wales. The group consisted of Englishman Andrew "Falco" Falkous (vocals, guitar) from Newcastle Upon Tyne, Jonathan Chapple (bass, vocals) and Jack Egglestone (drums), who replaced previous drummer Matthew Harding in late 2003.
mclusky Tracks
To Hell With Good Intentions
To Hell With Good Intentions
She Will Only Bring You Happiness
She Will Only Bring You Happiness
Kkkitchens, What Were You Thinking?
Kkkitchens, What Were You Thinking?
Dethink to Survive
Dethink to Survive
Who You Know
Who You Know
That Man Will Not Hang
That Man Will Not Hang
JOIN THE MEVOLUTION
JOIN THE MEVOLUTION
Rice Is Nice
Without MSG I Am Nothing
