The Tannahill Weavers are a band which performs traditional Scottish music. Releasing their first album in 1976, they became notable for being one of the first popular bands to incorporate the sound of the Great Highland Bagpipe in an ensemble setting, and in doing so helped to change the sound of Scottish traditional music. In 2011 the band were inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.

The band was formed in 1968 and practiced in a back room of the McKay family's rented council house at 41 St. Ninian's Road, Hunterhill, Paisley. The band first performed at St. Peter's Folk Club, Glenburn, Paisley which was run by Pat Doherty, father of Weavers' founding member Neil Doherty.

As of 2018, they continue to tour and release new recordings. They are named after Scottish poet Robert Tannahill, known as the 'Weaver Poet,' and have recorded several of his songs.