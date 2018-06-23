T.S. MonkBorn 27 December 1949
T.S. Monk
1949-12-27
T.S. Monk Biography (Wikipedia)
Thelonious Sphere "T. S." Monk III (born December 27, 1949) is an American jazz drummer, composer and bandleader. He is the son of jazz pianist Thelonious Monk.
T.S. Monk Tracks
Bon Bon Vie
Bon Bon Vie
Bon Bon Vie (Gimme The Good Life)
Bon Bon Vie (Gimme The Good Life)
Candidate For Love
Candidate For Love
Candidate For Love (Kon re-edit)
Candidate For Love (Kon re-edit)
T.S. Monk Links
