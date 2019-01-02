Helen ShapiroBorn 28 September 1946
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqpn5.jpg
1946-09-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/267f7395-1854-4eda-9d07-49368181fc14
Helen Shapiro Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Kate Shapiro (born 28 September 1946) is an English pop singer, jazz singer and actress. She is best known for her two 1961 UK chart toppers, "You Don't Know" and "Walkin' Back to Happiness".
- Helen Shapiro in conversation with Brian Matthewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021yv6s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021yv6s.jpg2014-07-05T07:00:00.000ZHelen Shapiro looks back on her career and the impact of starting out so young.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021yv8g
Helen Shapiro in conversation with Brian Matthew
- Helen Shapiro talks to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014zvp7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014zvp7.jpg2013-02-12T12:44:00.000ZSinger and actress Helen Shapiro tells Jo Whiley what it was like to tour with The Beatles.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014zvph
Helen Shapiro talks to Jo Whiley
Walking Back To Happiness
Helen Shapiro
Walking Back To Happiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpn5.jpglink
Walking Back To Happiness
Last played on
Bless The Lord Oh My Soul
Helen Shapiro
Bless The Lord Oh My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpn5.jpglink
Bless The Lord Oh My Soul
Last played on
You Don't Know
Helen Shapiro
You Don't Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpn5.jpglink
You Don't Know
Last played on
Tell Me What He Said
Helen Shapiro
Tell Me What He Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpn5.jpglink
Tell Me What He Said
Last played on
We Being Many
Cliff Richard
We Being Many
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxb.jpglink
We Being Many
Last played on
Messiah King
Helen Shapiro
Messiah King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpn5.jpglink
Messiah King
Last played on
Look Who It Is
Helen Shapiro
Look Who It Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpn5.jpglink
Look Who It Is
Last played on
Don't Treat Me Like A Child
Helen Shapiro
Don't Treat Me Like A Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpn5.jpglink
Don't Treat Me Like A Child
Last played on
