Davina and the Vagabonds is a jazz blues band based in the Twin Cities, Minnesota and formed in 2006. The band consists of Davina Lozier (formerly Sowers), Zack Lozier, Steve Rogness, George Marich and alternating upright bass players (Andrew Foreman, Chris Bates, Keith Yanes, and Matt Blake). Their 2014 release titled Sunshine charted at #13 on the Billboard Blues Chart. One of the singles from Sunshine, "I Would Rather Drink Muddy Water" peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Blues Digital Songs. The earlier album Black Cloud, released in 2011, was named by the Minneapolis Star & Tribune as one of the ten best releases of the year. Davina and the Vagabonds have traveled extensively throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.