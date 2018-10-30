Dusty TrailsFormed 2000
Dusty Trails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/267cac7f-c353-48d4-aeb9-0fbc6058540d
Dusty Trails Biography (Wikipedia)
Dusty Trails is an American music duo consisting of Vivian Trimble (formerly of Kostars and Luscious Jackson) and Josephine Wiggs (formerly of The Breeders). Trimble does lead vocals and Wiggs sings harmony vocals. Their 2000 debut album, Dusty Trails has been described as mood music and it is heavy on keyboards, percussion and bass. It has also been compared to 1960s French and Brazilian pop. Half of the album's songs are instrumental and the other half feature Trimble on lead vocals. The album also includes guest vocals by Emmylou Harris on the track, Order Coffee. Three more songs are also available on the Happy Accidents film soundtrack.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dusty Trails Tracks
Sort by
Roll The Dice
Dusty Trails
Roll The Dice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll The Dice
Last played on
Pearls On A String
Dusty Trails
Pearls On A String
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pearls On A String
Last played on
Dusty Trails Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist