Thad JonesBorn 28 March 1923. Died 20 August 1986
Thad Jones
1923-03-28
Thad Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Thaddeus Joseph Jones (March 28, 1923 – August 20, 1986) was an American jazz trumpeter, composer, and bandleader who has been called "one of the all-time greatest jazz trumpet soloists."
Thad Jones Tracks
Honky Punk
Thad Jones
Honky Punk
Honky Punk
Tiptoe
Thad Jones
Tiptoe
Tiptoe
A Child is Born
A Child is Born
April in Paris
Thad Jones
April in Paris
April in Paris
A Child Is Born
Thad Jones
A Child Is Born
A Child Is Born
A Child is Born
A Child is Born
Conductor
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
The Quintessence
The Quintessence
A Child is Born
A Child is Born
A Child Is Born
Thad Jones
A Child Is Born
A Child Is Born
Ensemble
Strike Up The Band
Count Basie & Tony Bennett, Snooky Young, Wendell Culley, Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Billy Mitchell, Frank Wess, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Ralph Sharon, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne, Tony Bennett & Count Basie & Tony Bennett
Strike Up The Band
Strike Up The Band
Composer
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Every Day I Have the Blues
Count Basie
Every Day I Have the Blues
Every Day I Have the Blues
Jumping At The Woodside
Charlie Fowlkes
Jumping At The Woodside
Jumping At The Woodside
Composer
All My Yesterdays
Thad Jones
All My Yesterdays
All My Yesterdays
Lil Darlin'
Charlie Fowlkes
Lil Darlin'
Lil Darlin'
Composer
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Battle Royal
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Swinging Shepherd Blues
A Child is Born
Andrew Litton
A Child is Born
A Child is Born
Music Arranger
Composer
Untitled Piece (Live at Montreux Festival, 1976)
Thad Jones
Untitled Piece (Live at Montreux Festival, 1976)
Untitled Piece (Live at Montreux Festival, 1976)
Performer
Vine Street Rumble
Joe Newman, Marshal Royal, Billy Mitchell, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Snooky Young, Sonny Cohn, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Frank Wess, Frank Foster, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green & Sonny Payne
Vine Street Rumble
Vine Street Rumble
Performer
April in Paris
Count Basie
April in Paris
April in Paris
Together (feat. Barbara Long, Thad Jones, Hank Jones, Scott LaFaro & Elvin Jones)
Herb Geller
Together (feat. Barbara Long, Thad Jones, Hank Jones, Scott LaFaro & Elvin Jones)
Together (feat. Barbara Long, Thad Jones, Hank Jones, Scott LaFaro & Elvin Jones)
Thedia
Thad Jones
Thedia
Thedia
Groove Merchant
Thad Jones
Groove Merchant
Groove Merchant
Performer
Blues In A Minute
Thad Jones
Blues In A Minute
Blues In A Minute
Us
Thad Jones
Us
Us
Mel Lewis Orchestra / Groove Merchant
Thad Jones
Mel Lewis Orchestra / Groove Merchant
Mel Lewis Orchestra / Groove Merchant
Don't Git Sassy
Thad Jones
Don't Git Sassy
Don't Git Sassy
Instant Blues Disinstant
Thad Jones
Instant Blues Disinstant
Instant Blues Disinstant
Something To Remember You By
Thad Jones
Something To Remember You By
Something To Remember You By
Jumping For Jane
Thad Jones
Jumping For Jane
Jumping For Jane
One More Time
Thad Jones
One More Time
One More Time
Tariff
Thad Jones
Tariff
Tariff
Blue Room
Thad Jones
Blue Room
Blue Room
