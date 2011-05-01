Shaun MurphyBorn 1948
Shaun Murphy
1948
Shaun Murphy Biography (Wikipedia)
Shaun Murphy is an American blues and R&B singer songwriter, best known for her powerhouse singing style. Her recording career started in 1971 with Motown Records.
