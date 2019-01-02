Shanks & Bigfoot were a British duo of UK garage producers Steven Meade and Danny Langsman, known principally for their single "Sweet Like Chocolate", which topped the UK Singles Chart in 1999. They were originally known as Doolally, recording the pirate anthem "Straight from the Heart" under this name in 1998. Upon its first release, "Straight from the Heart" peaked at number twenty on the UK chart. It was subsequently re-released in 1999 on the back of their chart success with "Sweet Like Chocolate", and reached number nine on the chart.