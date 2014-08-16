Roy PalmerBorn 2 April 1887. Died 22 December 1963
Roy Palmer
1887-04-02
Roy Palmer (2 April 1892 – 22 December 1963) was a U.S. jazz trombonist.
Muddy Water Blues
