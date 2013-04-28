New TrollsFormed 1967. Disbanded 1997
New Trolls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26731107-6ed9-4c1d-98d1-a2ec3f5becbc
New Trolls Biography (Wikipedia)
New Trolls are an Italian progressive rock band, known for their fusion of rock and classical music. Their history is filled with line-up changes, band name changes and struggles between band members.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
New Trolls Tracks
Sort by
Shadows (For Jimi Hendrix)
New Trolls
Shadows (For Jimi Hendrix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows (For Jimi Hendrix)
Nella Sala Vuota, Improvvisazioni Dei New Trolls Registrate In Diretta (Extract)
New Trolls
Nella Sala Vuota, Improvvisazioni Dei New Trolls Registrate In Diretta (Extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adagio (Shadows)
New Trolls
Adagio (Shadows)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adagio (Shadows)
Allegro
New Trolls
Allegro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Allegro
New Trolls Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist