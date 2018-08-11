The Brandy Thieves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/26707daf-16f4-4522-b0a2-a769bd284140
The Brandy Thieves Tracks
Sort by
Didikai Lee
The Brandy Thieves
Didikai Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Didikai Lee
Last played on
Down The River
The Brandy Thieves
Down The River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down The River
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
The Brandy Thieves, Goldwater, Rev Hammer, Bleeding Hearts, The Blue Carpet Band, Verbal Warning, rats from a sinking ship, Sons of Clogger, The Whipjacks, Def Goldblum, Terminal Rage, Warren Ireland, Jess Silk, Paul Carbuncle, Diablo Furs and Paul Henshaw
Unknown venue, Alfreton, UK
26
Apr
2019
The Brandy Thieves, Nick Parker, ushti baba, Sadie Horler, Endings, Ren Stedman, Samantics, Jess Silk and Warren Ireland
Unknown venue, Dudley, UK
Back to artist